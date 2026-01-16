Tech Mahindra Q3 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 1,122 cr on margin expansion

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) IT services company Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 14.11 per cent jump in profit to Rs 1,122 crore in the December quarter.

The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 983.2 crore in the year-ago period, and Rs 1,194 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,393 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 13,286 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 13,994 crore in the three months ended September 2025.

It bagged new deals of USD 1.096 billion during the quarter, and Chief Executive and Managing Director Mohit Joshi told reporters that the deal pipeline is "robust" and the strength in the business is very strong across geographies and verticals.

The operating profit margin for the quarter widened to 13.1 per cent, up 2.9 per cent on-year which was attributed to better pricing, delivery-led expansion and also automation by Chief Financial Officer Rohit Anand.

Anand reminded that the company is targeting to improve the number to 15 per cent and aims to continue with the expansion going ahead.

He said the new labour codes will shave off up to 0.20 per cent of the margins on a quarterly basis, and the company will have to plan for the same.

During the December quarter, it made a provision of USD 30 million for the new wage codes, in line with peers who have suffered an impact through the labour market reforms.

Joshi was, however, tightlipped about any impact of the code on its yearly wage hikes, pointing out that it is at present studying the entire issue.

The overall headcount as of December 31, 2025 stood at 1,49,616, which was down 872 as compared to the year-ago period. The overall attrition stood at 12.3 per cent.

The company was carrying cash and equivalents of Rs 7,666 crore as of December 31, 2025.

The Tech Mahindra scrip closed the session up 5.17 per cent at Rs 1,670.55 on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement on Friday, as against gains of 0.23 per cent on the benchmark. PTI AA TRB