Tech Mahindra Q4 profit soars 77% to Rs 1,167 crore

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra on Thursday posted a 76.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,166.7 crore for the March quarter FY25, with a 3.5 per cent jump in margins.

The IT company had posted a profit of Rs 661 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

Tech Mahindra bagged new deals worth USD 798 million or about Rs 6,800 crore during the quarter and deals worth USD 2.7 billion (about Rs 23,000 crore) for the full fiscal.

“This year, we laid a strong foundation for our transformation journey. Through strategic investments in our people, leadership, and capabilities, we have positioned ourselves to accelerate our strategic roadmap. Our deal wins at USD 2.7 billion reflect a 42 per cent year-on-year increase and are a clear validation of the depth of our client partnerships," Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi said in a statement.

The new deal wins were about 60 per cent higher than those in the March 2024 quarter.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 13,384 crore during the quarter from Rs 12,871.3 crore in the year-ago period.

While the communication segment continued to be the biggest contributor in the company's quarterly revenue, the retail, transport and logistics vertical recorded the highest revenue growth of around 10 per cent.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Tech Mahindra posted an 80 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 4,251.5 crore from Rs 2,357.8 crore in the previous fiscal.

“This year, we delivered operational excellence by achieving a 60 per cent increase in operating profit through strong execution, operational leverage, and cost management. We raised our dividend per share by 12.5 per cent and returned 85 per cent of our free cash flow to shareholders, reflecting our commitment to capital allocation policy," Tech Mahindra, Chief Financial Officer, Rohit Anand, said.

The annual revenue from the operations of Tech Mahindra increased by about 2 per cent to Rs 52,988.3 crore in fiscal year 2025 from Rs 51,995.5 crore in FY24.

The total headcount of the company fell by 3,276 to 1,48,731 at the end of FY25.