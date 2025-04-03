Tech Mahindra, ServiceNow partner to offer broadband solutions to CSPs

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its partnership with ServiceNow to offer broadband solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

The alliance will provide a comprehensive vertical solutions stack that will include services for planning and building networks, managing operations, enhancing customer experience, and monetising services, according to a company statement.

"The partnership leverages Tech Mahindra’s netOps.now platform, a pre-integrated end-to-end solution built on ServiceNow Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) product suites, to unify customer care, operations, order management, and partner ecosystems for CSPs.

"Additionally, the solution provides AI-driven analytics, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), cloud-native Open Source Software (OSS) systems and intelligent automation to streamline operations and capitalise on the fast-growing 'Everything-as-a-Service' opportunity," it said.

The solution claims to improve operational efficiencies by up to 50 per cent.

Recently, Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow implemented this solution for a leading fibre company in Germany, which significantly improved operational performance, including a 20 per cent reduction in fibre rollout time and major reductions in order fallouts, the statement said.

"The telco industry faces increasing pressure to modernise legacy systems, streamline network management, and enhance operational agility. Our partnership with ServiceNow will address these challenges and empower broadband providers to deliver high-speed connectivity, drive digital inclusion, and create value for communities globally," Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said.

The Tech Mahindra scrip was trading 3.74 per cent lower at Rs 1,370.35 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. PTI ANK DR