Tech Mahindra shares jump over 4%; hit 52-week peak after strong Q2 results

New Delhi: Shares of IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Monday climbed over 4 per cent after the company reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock went up by 4.34 per cent to Rs 1,761.30 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock jumped 4.38 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,761.85 apiece.

Tech Mahindra on Saturday reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,250 crore for the July-September quarter, driven by special income from the sale of assets.

The Mahindra Group company posted a net profit of Rs 493.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Revenue rose by 3.49 per cent to Rs 13,313.2 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 12,863.9 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24.

Sequentially, net profit rose by 46.81 per cent and revenue by 2.36 per cent.

"Other income includes gain on sale of property of Rs 4,502 million which comprises of freehold land and its related buildings along with the furniture & fixtures sold for a consideration of Rs 5,350 million, receivable over a period of four years along with interest of 8.2 per cent p.a," the company filing said.