Tech Mahindra unveils new brand identity on 39th anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) IT services major Tech Mahindra on Friday unveiled a new brand identity to mark its 39th anniversary.

Apart from a change in visual expression, the new identity is designed to sharpen the company's competitive edge, project its forward momentum, and reinforce its leadership position in the era of AI-led transformation, a statement said.

***** Pantomath Group's fund mops up Rs 1,951 cr from NFO * Pantomath Group's 'The Wealth Company Mutual Fund' has garnered Rs 1,951 crore of subscriptions in its maiden set of active new fund offerings (NFO).

It has collected the money from 9,000 pin codes in the country, as per a statement.

***** THV inks Mercure Siliguri under its master franchise arrangement with Accor, InterGlobe *Treebo Hospitality Ventures (THV) on Friday said it has inked a master franchise arrangement with Accor and InterGlobe for a new 50-key property Mercure hotel in Siliguri in West Bengal.

THV's master franchise arrangement with Accor and InterGlobe is poised to accelerate the rollout of world-class midscale hotels across India's emerging destinations, the company said in a statement.

"Siliguri is a high-potential market that connects multiple regions and traveller segments. The hotel embodies our vision of delivering globally benchmarked hospitality infused with local character - ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable stay," THV Co-founder and CEO Sidharth Gupta said. THV is one of India's leading hospitality companies focused on the economy-to-mid-market segments operating over 800 hotels across 120 cities with a portfolio of over 16,000 keys across the country. PTI AA SM ANU ANU