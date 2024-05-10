Tech Mahindra's Europe business head Vikram Nair quits

New Delhi: IT company Tech Mahindra's business head for Europe, Middle East and Africa Vikram Nair has resigned after a stint of 19 years in the company, according to a regulatory filing.

While the regulatory filing describes Nair as President of Europe Business, the company's portal mentions his designation as President of EMEA Business.

"Vikram Nair, President - Europe Business and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has tendered his resignation from services of the Company due to personal reasons. The Company has agreed to relieve him from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on July 27, 2024," the filing said.

According to Nair's LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in 2005 as regional head for Europe.

Tech Mahindra President for Americas Business Harshul Asnani will take over the role of Nair, the filing said.