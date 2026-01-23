Tech sovereignty vital: Sridhar Vembu as Zoho launches made-in-India ERP solution

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 23 (PTI) Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu on Friday emphasised the need for tech sovereignty, saying it has become absolutely vital for nations in an increasingly technology-led world.

In an interview with PTI, Vembu also ruled out any plans for Zoho to go public for now. The company prefers to remain private to reinvest heavily into research and development, he asserted.

The homegrown SAAS firm on Friday announced its made-in-India enterprise resource planning solution for local businesses, building on its steadily-expanding indigenous line up of offerings with which the Chennai headquartered firm aims to take on entrenched global software players.

Zoho's push into ERP now builds on the growing visibility it has received from the government over the past year. Ministers, founders and CEOs of India Inc. have highlighted Zoho as a shining example of India's ability to build scalable software platforms.

"Today, we are in a world where we need sovereignty of technology. It is absolutely vital, because to be a sovereign nation means that you have control over the technology... it is now a technology-saturated world," Vembu said.

ERP being a very crucial software engine for businesses to run, indigenisation becomes "very important".

The government has prioritised Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda, Vembu said adding "we are very happy to play our role within this".

Speaking in Kumbakonam, a rural town in Thanjavur District of Tamil Nadu, from where the company announced the Zoho ERP launch, Vembu said the new offering is initially targeted at the Indian market and will roll out globally in a phased manner as the product scales.

On whether the company is keen on an IPO, Vembu said, "Our stance is that, no, we won't go public, we like this because we can plough a lot back into R&D".

Describing Zoho as a deeply R&D-driven enterprise, he said around 70 per cent of his own time is spent on research. India, he said, needs many more patient, long-term R&D-powered companies.

Such innovation, he said, is not highly capital-intensive but requires endurance, noting that Zoho's ERP effort alone took nearly five years, building on more than 15 years of experience in financial software. He added that ERP would emerge as a major growth engine for Zoho.

Going public does not resonate with the R&D-led DNA of Zoho he said noting "...we don't have to worry about quarter to quater fluctuations. There is a lot of the 'short-termism' that comes into this, and we are very happy to not have to be subject to that pressure". PTI MBI MR