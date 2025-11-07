Tech teams working to address air traffic control system issues at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday said flight operations at the Delhi airport are facing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control data.

The state-owned AAI, which handles air traffic control and navigation, said technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest.

More than 1,500 flight movements are handled daily at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital that is also the country's busiest airport.

"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data. Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest," AAI said in a post on X. PTI RAM DR DR