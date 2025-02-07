TechEagle to invest Rs 100 crore in UAVs, launches first Responder Drone

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) TechEagle on Friday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the next three years amid the growing demand for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of public safety.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, along with Inflection Point Ventures-backed drone logistics and UAV technology startup, also announced the launch of an autonomous UAV First Responder for enhanced disaster relief, law enforcement, crowd control, and environmental monitoring.

"With expanded manufacturing, strategic partnerships and the Rs 100 crore investment over the next three years, TechEagle is poised to meet growing demand (for drones and UAVs) from state agencies, security forces, and international emergency teams," the company said.

The newly-launched drone is a fully autonomous UAV designed to redefine emergency response, it said adding that in tandem with this launch it has secured a contract with the disaster authorities of the Himachal government, reflecting the urgent demand for advanced UAV technology.

"The First Responder Drone isn't just a technological breakthrough, it's Bharat's answer to global challenges in emergency response. With superior range, payload capacity, and autonomy, our UAV delivers unmatched real-time intelligence and operational efficiencyall at one-fourth the cost of Western counterparts," said Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle.

The drone accelerates emergency operations by delivering aid, mapping disaster zones, providing real-time surveillance, and facilitating critical search and rescue missions, the company said. It added that the drone also serves as an airborne command unit, delivering unmatched situational intelligence and operational support.

Engineered and made domestically, the latest drone is mission-ready in under 120 seconds, adapting effortlessly across urban landscapes, flood zones, wildfires, and mountainous terrains, the company said. PTI IAS DR