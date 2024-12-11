Techjockey ropes in Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Online software marketplace Techjockey on Wednesday said it has engaged Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador.

The collaboration emphasises Techjockey's mission to bring the best of technology to Indian businesses, making essential software solutions accessible to all, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Pant feels the progressive usage of technology in professional sport has improved the viewing experience for fans.

As a professional athlete, Pant believes the technological intervention will continue to drive growth in participation and followership within the entire sports ecosystem.

"It is extremely encouraging to see the progressive usage of technology in professional sport. While it has increased the accuracy levels at a playing level, I believe, it has substantially increased the viewing experience and engagement for fans," Pant said after being named the brand ambassador of TechJockey.

Techjockey Co-Founder Akash Nangia expressed excitement about welcoming Rishabh Pant to the Techjockey family, highlighting Pant's passion, drive, and forward-thinking approach as an ideal match for the brand.

He noted that Techjockey's mission is to simplify access to the best software solutions in India.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rishabh to the Techjockey family. His passion, drive, and forward-thinking approach make him the perfect fit for our brand. With over 600 categories, 15,000 products, and partnerships with 3,000 brands, Techjockey is on a mission to simplify access to the best software solutions in India," Nangia said in the statement.

In September 2024, Pant invested Rs 7.40 crore (about USD 0.88 million) in software aggregator platform Techjockey.

Nangia highlighted how Rishabh Pant's journey showcases the power of technology to enhance performance across all fields, including sports.

"Through our partnership, we hope to show how embracing tools -- whether for managing productivity, analysing progress, or even automating daily tasks -- can open new doors. We believe that just like in sports, technology empowers everyone to reach their highest potential," he added. PTI KKS TRB