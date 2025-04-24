TechM Q4 profit jumps 76 pc to Rs 1,167 cr on lower tax, wider profit margin

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 76.5 per cent jump in March quarter profit at Rs 1,167 crore.

The country's fifth largest IT services company by revenues had posted a net profit of Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenues grew 4 per cent to Rs 13,384 crore for the reporting quarter as against Rs 12,871 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 13,286 crore in the December quarter.

The company's Chief Financial Officer Rohit Anand said the effective tax rate has reduced to 22 per cent from the over 26 per cent due to a one-off item helped the bottomline.

Apart from that, a steep fall under the impairment of goodwill and non-current assets head to Rs 27 crore from Rs 309 crore also helped, along with a widening in profit margins.

The company's operating profit margin increased to 10.5 per cent, up 3.2 per cent on year, and a senior official said it is targeting to take the number to over 15 per cent by end FY26.

The new deal wins came at USD 798 million during the quarter.

The total headcount of the company fell 3,276 to 1,48,731 at the end of the reported fiscal.

The company hired 6,100 freshers in FY26, but the management refrained from sharing a guidance on the number for the new fiscal year, saying the quantum will depend on the demand situation and there is a likelihood that it goes up.

Among the business verticals, there was a mixed bag with its legacy mainstay or communications experiencing some softeness but banking and financial services growing.

Manufacturing revenues were also down due to a weakness in the auto sector, the company said.

The overall cash and equivalent component stood at USD 896 million as on March 31, 2025.

The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share, taking the overall outgo to Rs 45 per share for the fiscal year.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Tech Mahindra posted an 80 per cent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 4,251.5 crore from Rs 2,357.8 crore in previous fiscal year.

The Tech Mahindra scrip closed 0.47 per cent up at Rs 1,446.1 on Thursday, as against a 0.39 per cent correction on the benchmark. PTI AA TRB