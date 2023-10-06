Technical committee to study 'gas leak' from Kochi IOC plant

Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) A district-level meeting convened on Friday decided to form a technical committee to study the alleged gas leak from an LPG terminal at Puthuvype, operated by the Indian Oil Corporation.

A few locals living nearby were hospitalised on October 4 due to physical discomfort following a suspected leak from the terminal.

Police said Mercaptan, which is used to mix with LPG at the plant for identifying leakages, was suspected to have leaked.

The alleged incident occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm, the police said, adding that the leakage was stopped immediately.

In the meeting attended by MLA KN Unnnikrishnan and District Collector NSK Umesh, it was decided that an expert panel will be formed to study the issue.

The district medical officer, Indian Oil Corporation representative, the factory and boilers department joint director and the chemical inspector, Pollution Control Board member, the district hazard analyst, three independent chemical engineers and others have been included in the panel, the district authorities said in a release.

The collector directed the panel to study the issue and submit a report within a month.

The district authorities will organise an awareness campaign at the place where the alleged leak occurred and conduct mock drills.

Representatives of residents who attended the meeting said there is no facility to deal with leakages.

The meeting also decided to strengthen the medical facilities in the nearby panchayats. PTI RRT SZM