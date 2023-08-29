Technip Energies collaborates with IIT-M

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Engineering and technology company Technip Energies India has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here, the company said on Tuesday.

Through the collaboration, Technip Energies would pursue its strategic objective of accelerating the development of new technologies to meet the pressing needs of a fast-growing energy market, driven by sustainability goals.

At an event held in Chennai, Technip Energies India Managing Director Davendra Kumar exchanged documents with IIT Madras, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, Dean, Manu Santhanam in the presence of Technip Energies Chief Technology Officer Wei Cai.

"With Technip Energies' vision towards achieving Net-Zero, we believe that the power of collaboration will drive innovation and address the urgent global challenges in the energy sector," Kumar said.

"Hence, we joined hands with the Energy Consortium at the IIT Madras to develop new technologies in the energy segment under a collaborative research approach," he added.

The Energy Consortium was established by IIT Madras to foster collaboration between industry, academia, and government in accelerating the development of technologies for the transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The Consortium's shared goal is to support India's nationally determined contributions to combat climate change, a release said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS