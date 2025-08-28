Techno Digital inaugurates 36 MW AI data centre in Chennai with USD 175 mn committed investment

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Techno Digital, the digital infrastructure arm of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (TEECL), on Thursday said it has inaugurated its 36MW AI-ready hyperscale data centre at SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri, Chennai.

The facility -- built with a committed investment of USD 175 million (about Rs 1,535 crore) -- is part of Techno Digital's broader USD 1 billion national investment plan aimed at developing scalable, sustainable, and AI-ready digital infrastructure across India, the company said in a statement.

The new data centre, spanning over 200,000 sqft, is designed to host about 2,400 high-density racks and support flexible power densities ranging from 10 kW to 50 kW per rack and beyond.

"Strategically located in the heart of Chennai's IT corridor, the facility is designed to provide resilience against climate risks and offers seamless connectivity to multiple cable landing stations and domestic networks that anchor India's internet backbone," the company said.

The facility includes an on-site 110 kV GIS substation with dual power feeds from independent substations, connected via underground cable paths for enhanced reliability and weatherproof operation.

The data centre utilises UPS systems and uses a sophisticated architecture featuring centrifugal water-cooled chillers and adiabatic cooling towers.

"Today's digital-native enterprises demand hyper-availability, seamless scalability, robust security, and operational resilience -- all while advancing their sustainability goals. We are confident that the strategically located facility on India's southern coast in Chennai, further augmented by our network of interconnected Edge data centres, is well poised to shape the country's digital infrastructure with sustainable, AI-driven, and cloud-optimised offerings," Techno Digital President Amit Agrawal said.

In May 2025, TEECL launched its digital infrastructure arm Techno Digital, backed by a USD 1 billion investment aimed at establishing a cumulative capacity of 250 MW in hyperscale and edge data centres across India.

Apart from the Chennai facility, hyperscale data centre sites are also being planned in Kolkata and Noida. PTI ANK TRB