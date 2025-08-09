Technocraft Ventures files IPO papers with Sebi, to raise funds via public issue

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Technocraft Ventures, a wastewater treatment solutions provider, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) is a combination of fresh issuance of up to 95.05 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 23.76 lakh shares by promoter Kartikey Constructions, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 138 crore will be utilised to fund the working capital requirements of the company and the balance for general corporate purposes, according to the draft papers.

Incorporated in 1998, Technocraft Ventures is a multidisciplinary public infrastructure development company engaged in the execution of turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contracts, including wastewater treatment, operation and maintenance of public utilities, electrical transmission and distribution networks.

The Gautam Budha Nagar-based company has executed projects under key central and state-sponsored schemes, including the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Namami Gange Programme and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

It also has experience in implementing infrastructure projects funded by multilateral agencies such as the Asian Development Bank.

As of June 30, 2025, Technocraft's order book for ongoing projects was Rs 685.83 crore. Further, it is executing four ongoing projects worth Rs 383.86 crore under the joint ventures.

The company competes with reputed players such as Denta Water, VA Tech Wabag, EMS Ltd, and Enviro Infra Engineers.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 279.56 crore and profit after tax of Rs 28.20 crore in FY25.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Khambatta Securities is the sole book running lead manager while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.