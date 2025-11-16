Technologies, innovations showcased at Plastics Recycling Show in Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Over 150 exhibitors, around 10,000 visitors, and participants from more than 10 countries showcased recycling technologies and innovations at a three-day recycling exhibition held in Mumbai.

The Plastics Recycling Show (PRS) India, co-located with the inaugural Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) 2025, was held at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, from November 13-15.

The exhibition organised by Media Fusion and Crain Communications, served as a convergence point for recyclers, manufacturers, policymakers, and investors, exploring emerging trends and policy frameworks that are driving India's essential transition to a circular economy.

Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said Maharashtra has been at the forefront of environmental leadership, becoming the first state in India to implement a ban on single-use plastics.

"Recycling represents the future and forms the foundation of a truly circular economy. The visible effects of climate change, from shifting rainfall patterns to shorter monsoons and rising temperatures, highlight the urgency for sustainable action.

"Such initiatives and platforms not only showcase India's progress in plastic recycling but also encourage innovation, turning waste into a valuable resource and driving a cleaner, more resilient future, turning garbage into the next gold," Kadam said.

Sanjay Mehta, President, Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), stressed the need for a stronger, data-driven approach, particularly for plastics, and said MRAI has been working with the central government for the past 15 years on policy making and advocacy across sectors.

B K Soni, Chairman and Managing Director, Eco Recycling, said the recycling industry in India faces one primary challenge -- the availability of raw materials.

"While the business is inherently viable, profitable, and sustainable, its growth depends on consistent material supply, effective policy implementation, and regulatory clarity.

"Today, only about 5 per cent of e-waste is being recycled in India, supported by an estimated Rs 2,500 crore of investment. To achieve full-scale recycling, the sector would require close to Rs 50,000 crore (roughly USD 6 billion), which presents an enormous investment opportunity," Soni said.

Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion said, "With sustainability and circular economy at the forefront, initiatives like the Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) this year reinforce our commitment to creating a strong platform for dialogue, innovation, and action in India’s recycling ecosystem... " Urban infrastructure investments and public-private partnerships are further boosting India's recycling capacity -- already at over 2,447 plants as of 2024, he said.

Ajit Salvi, Director, Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES), AIILSG Mumbai, said, "As the nation envisions Viksit Bharat 2047, this vision cannot be realised without active participation and advancement of the recycling sector. While the second edition of the PRS Show may be modest, it embodies strong ambitions and optimism for the future." PTI PLB TRB