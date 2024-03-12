Technology firm Aurionpro Solutions bags order of nearly Rs 100 crore from SBI

New Delhi Mar 12 (PTI) Technology firm Aurionpro Solutions on Tuesday said it has bagged an order of around Rs 100 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI) for iCashpro+, a transaction banking platform, that will help SBI to enhance its corporate banking portal and payment services.

iCashpro+, developed by Aurionpro Solutions, will integrate with SBI's core banking systems, payments hub, and a mix of internal and external platforms.

This integration will enable the use and exchange of information with ERP ( Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions, fintechs, and open banking platforms, empowering SBI to meet evolving customer expectations and industry standards, the company said.

"This win, valued close to Rs 100 crores includes license and implementation, to be delivered in phases over 12 months, followed by maintenance and support for 6 years," a company statement said.

Ashish Rai, CEO, Aurionpro, said the company's technology solutions combined with SBI's vision will pave the way for a seamless and future-ready cash management system, "delivering unparalleled value and convenience to customers". PTI ANK DR