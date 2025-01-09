Technology should be strengthened to halt cybercrimes: Stalin

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said cyber crimes were spreading alongside the increasing reach of technology and hence, tech-based design should be made to halt digital crimes.

Inaugurating 'Umagine TN 2025,' an information technology conference, Stalin said the meet is set to guide improving further all-inclusive growth with the help of technology.

Tamil Nadu is ahead of others in encouraging business and entrepreneurs and in that context, initiatives were being pursued to bring changes/improvements in AI, Block Chain, IOT, e-vehicle manufacturing and emerging technologies.

"A big example is the increase in the number of GCCs (Global Capability Centres) since we assumed power (in 2021)," he said adding he had always thought of achieving more growth.

At least 350 GCCs operate from Tamil Nadu.

Further, he said that this was the 'digital age' and people would depend on technology for all their requirements and it should be simple, enabling all to use it. "At the same time, it should have security features to prevent those who try to commit fraud. Cyber crimes are spreading alongside the increasing reach of technology and technology should hence be designed and strengthened to halt digital crimes," the Chief Minister said.

Detailing initiatives such as setting up of TIDEL Park here way back in 1999 and ELCOT IT Parks in tier-2 and 3 cities as well, he said a 2-million sq ft facility is set to come up in the PPP mode for AI in Coimbatore.

"For the growth of IT sector, human resource is very important," he said and added that the 'Naan Mudhalvan' upskilling scheme has been a big success, providing a big leverage to Tamil Nadu students.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiagarajan has rightly pointed out that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning would only lead to increase in job opportunities and not otherwise.

Information Technology is being deployed to provide people e-services and improve e-governance. "All the government services should be provided online and people's time should be saved." With that objective, the government has strengthened the e-sevai centres by more than doubling them from 14,927 in 2021 to 33,554 in 2024. Technology and data is behind the remittance of funds worth crores to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Empowering Tamil Nadu’s journey towards a 1 trillion-dollar economy, #UmagineTN2025 leverages the transformative power of IT. With AI, blockchain, and emerging technologies, it fuels start-up growth, redefines governance, and champions sustainability.

A confluence of visionaries and innovators, it’s a powerhouse of collaboration and progress. The future is being imagined here! A state government initiative, the Umagine meet (Jan 9 and 10), is an "evolving platform propelling Tamil Nadu towards its trillion-dollar dream." It brings together policymakers, thought leaders, chief experience officers, start-ups, academia and representatives from diverse technology sectors shaping the future of technology, entrepreneurship, and talent mobility, contributing to the global wave of innovation, according to the organisers. PTI VGN ROH