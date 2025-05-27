Technology workforce in Bengaluru crosses 1mn mark; IT city among 12 global tech hubs: CBRE

New Delhi, May 27(PTI) Bengaluru is among the top 12 global technology hubs with a tech workforce in the IT city crossing the 1 million mark, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE has released a report, 'Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025', which highlights global tech talent dynamics across 115 markets.

The report evaluates these markets based on the availability, quality, and cost of tech talent and classifies them into three categories: Powerhouse (12 markets with large, deep, and highly competitive talent pools), Established (63 mature markets with consistent talent pipelines), and Emerging (40 growth-focused markets with improving capabilities).

CBRE noted that the report identifies "Bengaluru as among the top 12 global tech powerhouses." Beijing, Boston, London, New York Metro, Paris, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto are the other tech powerhouses.

"Bengaluru is the largest tech talent market in the Asia-Pacific region, along with Beijing and Shanghai, with its tech workforce exceeding 1 million (10 lakh)," the consultant said.

This makes Bengaluru city a critical node in the global technology and innovation landscape.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Bengaluru's emergence as a global tech powerhouse reflects India's strategic depth in digital innovation, AI, and talent readiness." "What's even more promising is the parallel growth story unfolding in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, each contributing uniquely to India's diversified and resilient tech ecosystem," he added.

Magazine said this signals a maturing market.

"The distribution of tech talent around the world is the result of many factors that have increased demand for tech workers beyond large tech clusters and into smaller and specialised markets. These factors include labour market conditions, quality of life, demographics, educational attainment, capital funding and the availability and cost of real estate," he said.

CBRE said that the report underscored Bengaluru's leadership in AI development talent, stating that it has the most AI-related professionals in India, placing it on par with established US clusters like San Francisco and New York.

In terms of demographics, Bengaluru ranked 4th among the 12 tech powerhouse markets in share of working-age population, with 75.5 per cent of its population falling in the working-age bracket.

Moreover, the city recorded a 2.4 per cent growth in working-age population between 2019 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing globally in this segment.

Bengaluru's startup ecosystem, supported by 28 unicorns, benefits from favourable business regulations and strong institutional support.

"A key driver of its growth is the presence of leading educational institutions and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which contribute to a steady pipeline of skilled talent and anchor high-value functions in AI, data science, engineering, and product development," CBRE said.

These factors have powered a 12 per cent increase in tech employment between 2018 and 2023, aligning with global growth trends, the consultant said.

The report said that this robust foundation, backed by the growth of the tech industry, higher tech proliferation, long-term growth prospects and tech talent demand, has translated into significant VC funding inflows.

In 2024, Bengaluru attracted 140 VC deals worth USD 3.3 billion, including 34 deals in AI.

According to the report findings, Delhi-NCR closed 183 VC deals totalling USD 1.9 billion, including 42 in AI, and continues to foster innovation through its 15 unicorns and 16 IPOs.

Mumbai followed with 167 deals worth USD 4.9 billion, including 26 in AI, backed by 7 unicorns and 47 IPOs, the report said. PTI MJH DR