Technopark invites Co-developer for new IT building

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) The Kerala government-owned Technopark has invited Request for Proposal (RFP) for an 800,000-sq ft IT building at Phase IV (Technocity) in the state's premier information technology hub.

The building to accommodate 6,000 professionals is part of its prestigious Quad project - an integrated mini township with work, live, and leisure spaces - coming up on 30 acres, an official release said here on Friday.

The technical and financial bid to build and operate is to be submitted before 4 pm on March 12, 2024, as per the terms and conditions specified in this RFP, it said.

"The successful bidder should complete the building in 30 months from the date of LoA (Letter of Acceptance). An extension of another period of maximum 6 months can be permitted, on any valid reasons of delay that are not directly attributed to the bidder/Co-developer or Developer", the release said.

It is permitted to complete the project in two phases, in which the first phase shall be of minimum 60 per cent of the total proposed built-up area and shall be commissioned within 24 months from the date of LoA.

The building will have to conform to global ESG standards on energy management and environment and ensure a minimum carbon footprint.

It will have to accommodate IT office spaces, business centres, food courts, and have provisions for solar rooftops and rainwater harvesting, the release added. PTI TGB TGB ROH