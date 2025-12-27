Technopark invites EoI from co-developers for ‘QUAD’ project at Technocity

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) Technopark, the country's premier state-owned IT park, has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from reputed private real estate developers to partner as co-developers for the construction and operation of an IT building and commercial complex under the flagship ‘QUAD’ project at Technocity.

Located near Pallippuram, Technocity is Phase IV of the Technopark.

Envisaged as a 30-acre non-SEZ integrated IT micro-township, QUAD is a marquee development comprising two IT towers, a commercial complex, and a residential component, an official statement said here on Saturday.

The current EoI pertains to the second IT building and the commercial complex.

The IT building will be developed on 4.50 acres with a built-up area of approximately 800,000 sq. ft., scalable up to 1.35 million sq. ft. with FAR 7 (Floor Area Ratio).

The commercial complex will span 5.60 acres, offering around 900,000 sq. ft. of space, scalable up to 1.7 million sq. ft. with FAR 7, it said.

The second IT building will be leased on a long-term basis, providing co-developers the opportunity to attract reputed IT/ITeS companies and operate from a high-demand destination, the statement said.

With around 125 companies currently in the queue for IT space, QUAD offers a compelling proposition to partner with Technopark, one of the largest and greenest IT parks in the country, backed by the Government of Kerala.

This partnership presents a unique opportunity to collaborate with the Government of Kerala in developing next-generation digital infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala and an emerging destination for technology-led growth.

With over 500 companies, a workforce of more than 80,000 professionals, 12.72 million sq. ft. of built-up IT space, and a consistent CRISIL A+/Stable rating, Technopark stands as a mature, trusted, and future-ready IT destination.

A pre-bid meeting to brief interested developers on the EoI details will be held on December 30 at 4 pm, both online and offline. The date for the EoI presentation is January 5, 2026, the statement added.