TEECL launches digital infra arm; outlays USD 1 bn for data centres with 250 MW combined capacity

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of Techno Digital Infra Pvt Ltd -- its new digital infrastructure arm -- backed by a USD 1 billion investment aimed at establishing a cumulative capacity of 250 MW in hyperscale and edge data centers across India.

Commencing its operations, the TEECL wholly-owned subsidiary is building a 36 MW hyperscale data centre within SIPCOT IT Park in Siruseri, Chennai.

Future hyperscale data centre sites are planned in Kolkata and Noida.

"Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd. (TEECL)...has officially launched Techno Digital Infra Pvt Ltd, its wholly-owned digital infrastructure arm. Backed by an ambitious investment plan of USD 1 billion, Techno Digital plans an integrated network of hyperscale and edge data centres targeting a cumulative capacity of 250 MW spread across the country," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The 36 MW hyperscale data center in Chennai, spanning about 2 lakh square feet, shall house up to 2,400 racks, integrating renewable energy with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for continuous sustainability, adiabatic cooling for water efficiency, 25 per cent green cover and a facility design power usage effectiveness of 1.35.

Hyperscale data centres are huge facilities that store and process massive workloads and data for large companies, enabling cloud services at a global scale.

TEECL also announced a partnership with RailTel Corporation of India (Ministry of Railways) to build edge data centres in 102 cities across 23 states.

"This landmark project will be the largest deployment of its kind, bringing low-latency computing closer to users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, empowering sectors such as AI, BFSI, telecom, OTT, e-sports, healthcare, e-governance, and manufacturing," the company said.

Edge data centres are small, localised facilities that process data closer to users to reduce latency and improve speed for real-time applications.

"Our hybrid strategy integrating hyperscale and edge will redefine how data is hosted, processed, and delivered. Whether it’s AI, OTT, fintech, or governance, our infrastructure is designed for the next decade of digital growth. We are empowering our ecosystem partners to offer unique solutions around cloud, security and managed services thereby ensuring cutting edge technology’s ubiquitous availability and affordability," Techno Digital President Amit Agrawal said.

Kolkata-headquartered TEECL is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) service provider for the energy sector. PTI ANK DR