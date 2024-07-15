Tehri HPC to generate 2400 MW electricity with completion of pumped storage plant: Khattar

New Tehri, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said with the completion of the 1000 MW pumped storage plant, the Tehri Hydro Power Complex will achieve its full capacity of generating 2400 MW electricity.

Civil works of the pumped storage plant (PSP) are almost complete and the commissioning of the first two units of the project (250X2= 500 MW) is likely to take place in August.

Khattar, who inspected the construction activities at the Tehri PSP, underscored the strategic importance of hydropower generation in combating climate change and supporting the nation's energy security.

Speaking about the Tehri Dam, he said it stands as a remarkable milestone for THDC India Limited (THDCIL), accomplished at a time when the very idea of such a massive dam seemed nearly inconceivable.

He praised THDCIL's efforts in pushing the boundaries of hydropower technology and urged the team to continue striving for excellence.

THPC is a multipurpose scheme on river Bhagirathi, a tributary of the Ganga.

It is designed for storing surplus water of Bhagirathi during monsoon and releasing the stored water to fulfil the irrigation and drinking water needs of the population in the Gangetic plains of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, besides generating 2400 MW of power.

THDCIL Chairman cum Managing Director RK Vishnoi reaffirmed the company's commitment to advancing the THPC and other renewable energy projects as part of the broader mission to contribute to a sustainable energy future for India.

The 1000 MW PSP is the first such project in the country which will generate electricity by reversing water.