Telangana aims to add 8 pc to national GDP by 2047, proposes metro cities task force: CM Reddy

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government aims to contribute 8 per cent to the country's national gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047 and proposed creating a national task force to develop six major metropolitan cities.

Reddy, speaking at the 10th governing council meeting of government think tank NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Telangana was ready to lead efforts toward achieving "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), the government's vision for the country's centenary of independence.

The Congress-ruled state currently contributes about 2.5 per cent to India's GDP despite accounting for only 2.9 per cent of the population, Reddy said.

"Telangana is ready to shoulder this responsibility and lead from the front in realising the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said, referring to India's target of becoming a developed nation with a USD 30-trillion economy by its independence centenary.

Reddy proposed establishing a national task force under the prime minister and respective chief ministers to harness the potential of six metropolitan cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The six cities account for a major share of India's urban GDP and serve as engines of economic growth, innovation and job creation, he said, adding that these cities are not just economic centres but hubs of talent, investment, and technological advancement.

Mumbai and Delhi contribute Rs 25.8 lakh crore and Rs 24.5 lakh crore, respectively to the national economy, while Hyderabad contributes nearly 2.5 per cent of national GDP despite its smaller size, according to Reddy.

"A dedicated and coordinated strategy for these cities will help catalyse national economic momentum, generate millions of jobs, and elevate India's position in the global urban economy," he said.

The proposed task force would focus on comprehensive urban development, infrastructure investment and governance reforms specific to the metropolitan areas.

Telangana's target of contributing 8 per cent to national GDP by 2047 translates to a gross state domestic product of USD 2.4 trillion, positioning it as a major growth engine, Reddy said, and noted that states are not only laboratories of innovation but are also the engines of national growth.

The chief minister stressed the need for Centre-state collaboration, exchange of best practices, and support for one another in building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready India.

Reddy also highlighted key state initiatives including the Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEPEC) Survey, Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam Scheme, Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa scheme, Rythu Bharosa Scheme, and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

He said Telangana has emerged as a model of sustainable and inclusive industrial development. Over the last two years, the state secured Rs 2.18 lakh crore in investment commitments from global companies at the World Economic Forum Annual Meetings at Davos, with an expected job creation potential of over 52,000.