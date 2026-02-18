Telangana aims to start carbon footprint measurement in Hyderabad, says CM Reddy

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Telangana is planning to start measuring the carbon footprint in the capital city Hyderabad as part of the state's focus on green energy, Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.
"We are going to start carbon footprint measurement in Hyderabad," Reddy said while addressing the Mumbai Climate Week here.
These comments came after the state developed a comprehensive roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2047 as part of the Telangana Rising 2047 plan.
Further, Reddy added that the state aspires to achieve USD 1 trillion GSDP by 2034 and take it up to USD 3 trillion by 2047, when it will be 10 per cent of the targeted USD 30 trillion Indian GDP.
The Telangana Rising 2047 report has said that reaching the USD 3 trillion milestone demands deep, structural transformation sustained over the next two decades.
"Energy, sustainability and renewable energy are our strengths, and we want to focus on that," Reddy added.
Presently, Telangana is consuming 17,000 megawatts on average per day. "By 2034, we have targeted a 1 trillion dollar economy. By 2047, we have targeted a $3 trillion economy," Reddy said.
"If we want to reach a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034, we must increase our energy capacity from 17,000 megawatts to 34,000-35,000 megawatts," he said.
He added that to achieve that, the state must address thermal and other issues and shift towards non-polluting energy, solar, wind, and other renewable measures. My target is that 90 per cent of our energy should come from green sources, he said.