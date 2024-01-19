Telangana bags investment deals worth over Rs 40,000 cr at WEF in Davos

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Investment deals worth Rs 40,232 crore were clinched during the three-day visit of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos in Switzerland.

Advertisment

Adani Group, JSW, Tata Technologies, BL Agro and others have expressed interest in making investments in Telangana, an official release said on Friday.

During two addresses at Davos as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum dialogue series with global leaders, CM Revanth Reddy urged world leaders to urgently collaborate to transform farming into a profitable activity, it said.

In another address, he pitched Hyderabad as the city "waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software" to become the Medical Tourism capital of Asia.

Advertisment

The CM also stressed on making healthcare universal and affordable, and shared his vision of using digital technologies to take top-notch medical services to reach every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.

The global business leaders, including all major Indian entrepreneurs, who met and discussed investment opportunities with the Chief Minister, strongly and unequivocally endorsed the new Telangana government’s business vision, the release said.

Meanwhile, the CM and his team reached London after the conclusion of Davos trip.

Advertisment

Reddy kickstarted the London tour by holding a three-hour-long discussion with officials and experts of the body governing River Thames.

He spoke about his vision for rejuvenating river Musi which flows through Hyderabad and to learn about the management of river Thames, understanding and gathering insights from its management and collating best practices, another release said.

The officials of Port of London Authority presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along river Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.

Advertisment

Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the “London Shard” view for an aerial study of London urban layout and development, an official release said.

Separately, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a group of Indophile British Members of Parliament in the historic Westminster Building on Thursday.

"Strengthening democracy - one of the strongest bonds between India and Britain - is imperative to solving the problems of the world," he said.

Speaking at the landmark and iconic monument, first built as a palace in 1016 AD, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, CM Reddy said, “today, the world is facing many challenges. War, terrorism, violence, denial of rights, assault on democracy. The problems are numerous but the answer is one - empowering people through democracy.” PTI SJR SJR ROH