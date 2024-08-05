Telangana CM concludes expansion agreement with IT major Cognizant during US visit

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to the US, concluded a significant expansion agreement with global IT major Cognizant which includes a new facility in Hyderabad of 10 lakh sq feet capacity.

It will create 15,000 new jobs rapidly, an official release said here on Monday.

Cognizant, a global leader in IT services and consulting, announced its significant expansion plans in Hyderabad after meeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in the US, the release said.

The company, which has chosen Hyderabad as the site for a new centre, will be building the capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees.

CM Revanth Reddy, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, had a successful meeting with Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub," the release quoted Ravi Kumar as saying.

The new centre would enable Cognizant to better serve global clients and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions in IT services and consulting, it said.

The chief minister congratulated Cognizant for its expansion plans, emphasising the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for IT and business services.

"The expansion of Cognizant's operations in Hyderabad is a testament of confidence in the city's growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies," he said.

"We are happy to support Cognizant in their growth journey and are looking forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our economy," he said. PTI SJR SJR ANE