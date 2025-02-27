Telangana CM inaugurates HCLTech’s global delivery centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated HCLTech’s new global delivery centre in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A press release from the tech giant stated that the state-of-the-art facility is HCLTech’s fifth centre in the city.

Located in Hi-Tech City, the 320,000-square-foot centre will accommodate 5,000 employees.

Reddy highlighted that Telangana and Hyderabad are among the fastest-growing regions in India. Over the past year, the state has received the highest investments and now boasts of the highest AI adoption in the country.

"We are committed to making Telangana a trillion-dollar economy under the Telangana Rising initiative. HCLTech, as a global company, has made India proud. With this new world-class facility, HCLTech will achieve great milestones in Telangana," Reddy said.

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, stated that Telangana is rapidly transforming into a trillion-dollar economy, driven by innovation, a skilled workforce, and a strong business-friendly environment.

"We are investing USD 15 billion under the Telangana 2.0 Growth Vision to accelerate this growth by strengthening infrastructure, skilling, and innovation. Hyderabad remains a top choice for global companies, and HCLTech’s decision to expand its global delivery footprint here further reinforces our position as a leading tech destination," Sridhar Babu said.

Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech, added, "We are in the midst of an exciting phase of technological evolution led by AI. HCLTech’s full-stack portfolio and our people are helping enterprises unlock the power of these emerging technologies." HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007 and currently employs over 10,000 people in the city, the release added. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH