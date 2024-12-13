Telangana CM meets FM & Rail Min, seeks early release of pending grants, rail coach factory

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here and pitched for the release of pending grants to the state and setting up of an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet.

Reddy, who met Sitharaman in the parliament complex, discussed the pending grants of Rs 1,800 crore from the Centre as special assistance to backward districts as per the AP Reorganisation Act, and dues Andhra Pradesh owes to Telangana.

In the meeting, the chief minister said the Centre had agreed to release a grant of Rs 450 crore to nine backward districts every year under the Act. The grant is pending for 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24, an official statement said.

After the bifurcation, the Telangana government spent Rs 703.43 crore for the management of High Court, Raj Bhavan, Lokayukta, State Human Rights Commission, Judicial Academy, and other public institutions in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh, which vowed to pay its share of Rs 408.49 crore, has not done so far, the CM said and requested the Union Minister to impress upon the AP government to clear the dues till date with interest.

He also discussed the orders issued unilaterally by the union government for the recovery of Rs 2,547.07 crore as Telangana's share from the loans borrowed as foreign financial assistance for the projects taken up in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

"Telangana government already registered a strong protest in this regard but the Centre did not accept the plea to relieve the state from the payment burden," he said and requested the union minister to review the matter again and take a proper decision.

The chief minister reminded Sitharaman that the union government allocated all the funds related to Centrally Sponsored Schemes only to Andhra Pradesh in 2014-15 and appealed to her to intervene in the matter and release the funds due to Telangana.

In a separate meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the chief minister demanded the setting up of an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet, and the construction of a new railway line between Vikarabad-Krishna station as well as Kalwakurti-Macharla.

He also urged the Centre to reconsider the proposed rail routes of Dornakal-Miryalaguda (Papatapalli-John Pahad) and Dornakal-Gadwal because the acquisition of land in this place will become a burden for the Railway Department.

The chief minister requested for the railway lines to be changed from Dornakal to Vennaram-Mannegudem-Abbayipalem-Maripeda to Mothe by changing the proposed routes. PTI LUX LUX MR