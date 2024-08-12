Telangana CM meets Hyundai officials in S Korea; ''Mega Test Centre'' to be set up in state: govt

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) South Korean automotive giant Hyundai, through its Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd (HMIE), plans to establish a 'Mega Test Centre' in Telangana, the state government said here on Monday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on an official visit to South Korea to attract investments for the state, met with Hyundai Motor Company officials in Seoul on Monday, an official release said.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the Telangana government has actively been focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants.

"Hyundai Motor Company had planned investments into setting up a car testing facility in Telangana through its subsidiary Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE). Telangana State’s industry-friendly policies, progressive and futuristic vision in creating world-class infrastructure and providing hassle-free permission system has enabled best-in-class companies like HMIE to do business in Telangana," the release quoted the CM as saying.

After the talks with the CM as well as IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, the South Korean automotive giant, through its Indian arm HMIE, said it would establish a large Mega Test Centre in Telangana, it said.

The Mega Test Centre would include not only an automative test track facility but also a state-of-the-art test car manufacturing facility, including EVs.

The Mega Test Centre is likely to attract other affiliates and suppliers to set up their facilities in the vicinity. This will help to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities, it said.

Moreover, Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd is expanding by renovating and modernising the existing engineering centre in Hyderabad to create more employment in the India and Asia Pacific region, the release added. PTI SJR ANE