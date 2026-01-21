Telangana CM proposes annual WEF follow-up meet in Hyderabad every July

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed to host a follow-up meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) every July in Hyderabad.

The proposal received "unanimous support" from global business leaders and policy makers during a 'Join The Rise' event organised in Davos, where the WEF Annual Meeting is underway, a state government release said on Wednesday.

Observing that one year is a very long time for follow-ups in modern business cycles and making investment decisions, the Chief Minister proposed to the WEF to organise another follow-up forum every year, in July or August, in Hyderabad.

"I request to join me in making this happen – to bring a July WEF Forum to Hyderabad," Reddy said.

He said the Telangana Rising Global Summit organised recently by the state government was very successful, attracting investments worth over Rs 5.75 lakh crore.

"Normally, we come to Davos to sign MoUs, but this year, after the Global Business Summit's success, we are now focusing on presenting our vision and policies," the Chief Minister said.

The event, which showcased the growth framework and the vision for 2047, saw the launch of Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) and Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-2030, the release said.

The Telangana delegation, including Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, explained about the state's game-changer projects – roads, metro rail expansion, rejuvenation of Musi river, lake and water bodies.

The delegation also highlighted the plans for new economic zones, building the new Bharat Future City on Hyderabad's outskirts, and a new manufacturing zone to emerge as China Plus One alternative (to diversify supply chains away from China).

The chief minister informed the high-profile attendees that Hyderabad had grown into a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

"We are building a new city – totally smart, designed for the future, and India’s answer to the best in the world. It is called Bharat Future City. In over 30,000 acres, with more than 50 per cent of the area left open as Green cover," he said.

Mega star Chiranjeevi, who was also in attendance, was a special attraction during the dinner event, the release added.