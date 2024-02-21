Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assures support to investors, entrepreneurs

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government would extend all necessary support to investors and entrepreneurs to promote industry in the state.

Advertisment

Speaking at a Conference on Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities organised here by the CII Telangana and TDF (Telangana Development Forum)-USA, he said his government aims to make Telangana compete with fast developing countries in the world.

Irrespective of politics, former Chief Ministers Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh and K Chandrasekhar Rao after formation of Telangana pursued policies for development of Hyderabad, he said.

His government would continue the good work done by the previous dispensations for the development of the capital city, he said.

"The government is ready to develop 64 ITIs in the state as Skill Development Centres at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore," an official release quoted him as saying.

He also said the government would set up a dry port in Telangana soon. PTI SJR SJR ANE