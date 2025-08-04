Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Lilly’s new technology, innovation site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated Eli Lilly and Company (India)’s new technology and innovation site here, a strategic hub for advanced digital and technology capabilities that will improve efficiency across the company’s global operations.

The 2.2 lakh sqft facility has already onboarded 100 professionals and plans to expand the headcount to 1,500 over the next few years, he said after inaugurating the facility.

This is not an ordinary centre, but nerve centre of Eli Lilly's global operations, he said.

Reddy said that the GCC growth in Hyderabad, in line with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, will help in the state’s roadmap to achieving a USD 1 trillion economy.

He said one in every three vaccines administered anywhere in the world is developed or manufactured in Hyderabad.

The chief minister further said that Hyderabad has become the preferred global destination for cutting-edge capability centers of the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The city is the Life Sciences capital of India, with presence of over 2,000 companies.

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT D Sridhar Babu said during 2024–25, Hyderabad has witnessed the inauguration of 70 GCCs—a national record unmatched by any other state.

"Telangana is not competing with others—we are competing with ourselves. Our ambitious target is to launch 100 GCCs by 2025–26, and we are progressing with a well-structured and strategic action plan," Babu said.

The minister further said Telangana is the only state to integrate industry policy with emerging domains such as Life Sciences, Digital Health, AI in Healthcare, and the "Telangana Data Exchange" even as the state government is preparing to launch a new "Life Sciences Policy" soon.

"The inauguration of our Hyderabad site reflects our long-term commitment to India and our intent to strengthen our presence in the region," Diogo Rau, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital officer, Eli Lilly and Company said in a press release.

Lilly’s Hyderabad site will integrate advanced technology capabilities across key functions supporting accelerated innovation, enhanced efficiency and improved health outcomes for patients globally, the release said. PTI GDK KH