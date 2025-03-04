Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union food minister, seeks release of pending dues

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Union Food and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi to demand the release of Rs 1,468.94 crore pending dues to the state for rice supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in 2014-15 kharif season.

Accompanied by State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the CM explained to the Union minister that the amount related to the additional levy collection was borne by the state government.

The CM informed that the dues are pending for last ten years and requested the central government to clear it immediately, an official statement said.

Reddy also sought clearance of Rs 343.27 crore arrear for the additional rice supplied by the state government between May 2021 and March 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

He also requested the Union minister to immediately release the arrears of Rs 79.09 crore for rice distributed under the non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) from June 2021 to April 2022.

Besides, the CM requested the central government to extend the custom milling rice period by at least four months instead of one month, so that there is no problem in supply.

Raising the issue of renewable energy projects, the CM appealed to the Union minister to restore permissions for 4,000 megawatts of solar power generation given to Telangana under PM Kusum scheme.

The CM told that the Centre had earlier given permissions for 4,000 megawatts for Telangana but later it was reduced to 1,000 megawatts.

Reddy informed the state government is promoting solar power generation through women's groups. PTI LUX HVA