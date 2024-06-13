Telangana CM to present FTCCI Excellence Awards on July 5

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Excellence Awards to the winners here on July 5, senior officials of FTCCI said on Thursday.

The FTCCI today announced its next edition of annual Excellence Awards and invited entries from entrepreneurs based on their work done in Telangana.

The awards promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, FTCCI President Meela Jayadev said, adding that it was initiated in 1974.

Suresh Kumar Singhal, Senior Vice President of FTCCI, said that the apex body of industry, commerce and trade will present the awards to companies known for quality production, excellent growth and those who contribute to the GDP of the state.

The awards will be presented for various categories, namely Exports, Marketing, Innovation, R&D Technology, Information Technology, Employee Welfare, Aerospace and Defence, Tourism Promotion, Individuals - Scientist/Engineer, Woman Entrepreneur, Differently Abled Person and Social Entrepreneur, the FTCCI officials said.

The FTCCI Excellence Awards were instituted to recognise corporates, businesses, institutions, entrepreneurs and individuals for their outstanding contributions and achievements, and recognising business excellence and initiatives in the economic, social and educational domains. PTI VVK VVK ANE