Telangana CM visits Foxconn's project, assures govt's support

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday visited the upcoming project of Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn here and assured the government's full support for its timely completion.

Reddy, who was accompanied by IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, met with the representatives of Foxconn, an official release said.

CEO and chairman of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Sydney Lu, joined the meeting via video conference and discussed the current status of the project.

Certain operational issues were brought to the knowledge of the CM and he instructed the officials on the spot to resolve them expeditiously, it said.

The chief minister and the industries minister urged the company to consider further investments in Telangana.

Foxconn Group, which had proposed an investment of USD 550 million in Telangana, entered into an agreement with the state government in March 2023 assuring to create one lakh jobs by setting up an electronics manufacturing unit.

The firm held a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility.