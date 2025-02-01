Telangana Gig Workers Union welcomes social security scheme in budget

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Welcoming the announcement of a social security scheme for gig workers in the union budget, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union on Saturday urged the government and aggregator companies to ensure that gig workers' data reaches the government soon so that they can avail of the scheme.

The union president, Shaik Salauddin, said gig and platform workers have been waiting for the implementation of social security schemes, as the Code on Social Security, introduced in 2020, has allegedly not been implemented since then.

He said the government should ensure that any scheme launched for the welfare of gig workers is implemented "without any conditions".

He added that the social security schemes for gig and platform workers are based on data from the e-Shram 2.0 portal, which must be submitted by aggregator companies.

Workers cannot avail of social security schemes unless aggregator firms submit their data to the government, he said.

"Therefore, I urge the government and aggregator companies to ensure that workers' data reaches the government soon so that the scheme benefits gig and platform workers, drivers, delivery personnel, and home-based workers," he told PTI Videos here.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a social security scheme for one crore gig workers engaged with online platforms and said the government will provide them with identity cards and facilitate their registration on the e-Shram portal.

The move will help these platform workers access benefits from various government social welfare schemes. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH