Telangana govt allots 82,000 acres to Lohiya Group for Oil Palm plantation, processing units Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) The Telangana government has allotted 82,000 acres of land in Karimnagar and Jagityal districts to Lohiya Group to be used for cultivation of oil palm plantation and the setting up of oil palm processing units.

Lohiya Group Managing Director Mahaveer Lohiya, in a press release said, “We applaud the government for this initiative that will reduce India’s dependence on the import of crude palm oil and cater to the needs of a spectrum of industries countrywide. Our expertise and world class standards in the industry have been recognised over the past few decades and we are honored to be chosen to be part of the government’s initiative.” According to the Telangana State Oil Palm Mission website, presently 45,000 acres is under oil palm cultivation in Khammam, Kothagudem and Suryapet Districts. PTI GDK ANE