Telangana inks investment agreements worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore during Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday said it signed investment agreements worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore during the two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit'.

This combines investment proposals across all sectors, an official release said.

Earlier, the government said it inked investment agreements with companies, including Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero and Bharat Biotech on the second and final day of the ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025’ held near here on December 8 and 9.

The state government had inked investment MoUs worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore on Monday on the sidelines of the summit.

According to a release, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) proposes to set up a multi-product FMCG manufacturing facility for beverages, snacks, confectionery and other consumer products on 100 acres in Telangana with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The project is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd signed an MoU to expand its Telangana operations by establishing an export-oriented premium freeze-dried coffee (FDC) plant with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

JCK Infra Projects Limited will set up data centre facilities and ancillary infrastructure services with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, generating over 2,000 jobs.

RCT Energy India Pvt Ltd proposes to invest Rs 2,500 crore in the state in three phases, creating more than 1,600 jobs.

Hetero Group plans to establish large-scale pharmaceutical formulation facilities in Telangana, enhancing the state’s manufacturing capabilities for domestic and global markets.

The proposed investment of Rs 1,800 crore is expected to generate more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two years.

Bharat Biotech plans to set up a state-of-the-art contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) facility in Telangana with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma signed an MoU with the state to expand and develop its capabilities in complex generics, injectables, oral solid formulations, biosimilars and biologics.

The proposed investment of Rs 2,000 crore is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two to three years.

Investments finalised on the second day stood at Rs 1,04,350 crore, the release added.