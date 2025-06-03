Telangana IT Minister inaugurates Evergent's Global Value Center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday inaugurated the Global Value Center (GVC) of Evergent Technologies here.

Evergent Technologies, a California-based global product company pioneering AI-powered SaaS solutions for media and entertainment, telco, and digital consumer businesses, has established this center as its strategic product and innovation hub, an official release said.

With over 600 engineering and AI professionals already onboarded in Hyderabad, the company aims to scale to more than 1,000 employees by the end of 2025, it said.

Sridhar Babu met with Evergent’s senior leadership team, including CEO Vijay Sajja, to discuss the company’s growth plans and explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in innovation and talent development in Hyderabad.

"Telangana is ready to contribute USD 1 trillion to India's economy over the next decade. To achieve this, we must shift from volume-led to value-led growth, by building strengths in high-impact areas like AI, semiconductors, defence, and deep-tech," Sridhar Babu said.