Telangana Minister Rama Rao inaugurates CoE for Sustainable Cooling, Cold Chain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug. 9 (PTI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Telangana Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain to promote food and health security, empower farmers and boost exports. The COE is an initiative for promoting sustainable cooling innovation and accelerating the deployment of energy-efficient refrigeration for food and vaccine supply chains across India, a release from the minister’s office said.

Advertisment

The CoE is a joint initiative between the state government (Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation), Centre for Sustainable Cooling (CSC), University of Birmingham, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the GMR group.

It is the outcome of an MoU singed between the Government and University of Birmingham in 2022. The University will serve as the knowledge partners and will help develop the centre into a state-of-the-art research and innovation hub that will help deploy needs-driven and equitable system-level cooling and cold-chain solutions in Telangana and India.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Gareth Owens, British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad, Professor Toby Peters, Director, Centre of Sustainable Cooling, University of Birmingham, M Bikshapathi, Chairman-TSTPC and Jayesh Ranjan-Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) and SKG Kishore, Executive Director, GHIAL , among others Rama Rao, while inaugurating the facility at GMR Innovex Campus near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here said, the CoE, a first of its kind initiative in India will have state-of-the-art equipment and will serve as a one-stop solution to address all challenges around the cold chain ecosystem in the country.

“It will develop & demonstrate cooling technologies and solutions that meet the state’s needs and could be scaled up with global reach,” Rama Rao said, thanking the University of Birmingham for choosing Hyderabad as well as industry partners including Carrier for supporting the initiative. PTI GDK ROH