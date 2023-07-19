Telangana Minister Rama Rao launches ‘FoundersLab’ startup in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday launched FoundersLab, a startup company dedicated to unleashing the creative potential and fostering innovation among students, with the aim of nurturing them into aspiring entrepreneurs.

A release from Rama Rao’s office said FoundersLab will operate across various states in the country, collaborating with educational institutions, universities, and engineering colleges.

During the event, the BRS working president highlighted the abundance of opportunities in the startup sector and the Telangana government's efforts in creating platforms such as T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH, and Agri Hub to support and encourage the youth of the state.

The Minister appreciated the initiative of FoundersLab, which aims to nurture students' aspirations from the early educational stages, as a significant step towards building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. PTI GDK ROH