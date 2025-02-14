Telangana Minister seeks Centre's support for leather parks, Zaheerabad project

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, seeking central assistance for proposed mega leather parks and requesting the release of pending grants for the Zaheerabad project.

During the meeting, Babu extended an invitation to Goyal for BioAsia-2025, scheduled for February 26 in Hyderabad. The Union Minister has assured his attendance at the event, according to an official statement.

In the meeting, Babu informed that the state government plans to establish mega leather parks at Rukmapur village in Karimnagar district and Station Ghanpur village in Jangaon district.

He sought assistance from the Department of Industrial Promotion Policies (DPIIT) for infrastructure development, particularly for Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) at these parks.

The state minister also briefed Goyal about the progress of the Zaheerabad Node under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), urging expeditious clearances and fund release.

Additionally, Babu informed that Telangana would participate in the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan to showcase the state's potential internationally.

The meeting was also attended by Telangana's special representative in Delhi, AP Jitender Reddy, and Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner K Sudhakar. PTI LUX DR