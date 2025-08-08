Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurates new manufacturing facilities at Toshiba plant

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday inaugurated new manufacturing facilities at the Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI) plant in Rudraram near here.

The newly launched units include a CRGO Core Processing Centre and a Surge Arrester Line.

He also laid the foundation stone for the expansion of TTDI's Power Transformers manufacturing line.

The newly inaugurated facility at Rudraram in Sangareddy district houses a CRGO (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented) Core Processing Centre with a capacity to process 12,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented steel annually, and a dedicated Surge Arrester Production Line designed to manufacture 80,000 Units per year, a Toshiba release said.

Upon completion, EHV (Extra High Voltage) Power Transformer expansion project will increase TTDI’s (Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) overall Power transformer production capacity from 30,000 MVA per annumm to 42,000 MVA per annum.

These additions will enhance TTDI’s domestic and global supply capabilities to support growing demand in India and international markets, it said.

The new manufacturing lines are part of the recently announced Rs 562 crore investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said the state government is working strategically to transform Telangana into a global manufacturing hub.

"Our planned investment will bolster Toshiba’s manufacturing footprint in India and contribute to local employment and skills development. We are poised to accelerate our manufacturing capabilities, improve operational efficiency, increase speed-to-market, and deliver high-quality, sustainable energy solutions for India and the world," Hiroshi Furuta, Chairman and Managing Director of TTDI said. PTI SJR SJR ROH