Telangana overtakes Karnataka, Haryana in terms of per capita income: Dy CM Vikramarka

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Telangana has emerged as the top state in terms of per capita income at Rs 3.87 lakh, overtaking Karnataka and Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Monday.

Addressing the state-level bankers’ meeting, Vikramarka said banks in Telangana performed well in the first quarter in the priority sector lending segment, achieving 33.64 per cent of the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) targets.

“Telangana now tops in per capita income in the country with Rs 3.87 lakh, surpassing Haryana and Karnataka. This marks its first top position in five years. By combining agricultural strength with steady industrial and services sector expansion, Telangana has positioned itself as one of India’s most dynamic economies, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” he said.

The state government has implemented several schemes to strengthen agriculture as the backbone of the economy—crop loan waivers up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers, Rythu Bharosa, bonuses on select crops, major irrigation projects, and 24-hour free power supply to agriculture.

Vikramarka said these measures have enhanced the share of agriculture and allied sectors in the economy.

Appealing to bankers to extend large-scale and timely loans to farmers, he said the government had already deposited Rs 30,000 crore on behalf of farmers into banks for crop loan waivers and Rythu Bharosa, calling it an “unprecedented record in banking recovery.” He further said the MSME sector remains one of the largest job providers in the state, with banks achieving 33.42 per cent of ACP targets for the sector in the first quarter of FY 2025–26.

The deputy CM added that in its first year, the Congress government had begun constructing 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses, with Rs 5 lakh invested in each unit. PTI GDK SSK