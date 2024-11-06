Telangana partners with Japan's Denso to drive innovation in India’s automotive sector

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday announced a partnership between Japanese automotive supplier Denso and startup incubator T-Hub, to advance innovation in India’s automotive sector.

With India poised to become the world’s third-largest automotive market, this collaboration brings Denso’s expertise into Telangana’s vibrant startup ecosystem, aligning with the state’s vision to lead in sustainable, advanced automotive solutions, an official release said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this collaboration was signed in the presence of Telangana IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu and Denso’s India region CEO Yasuhiro Iida.

Through T-Hub's T-Connect platform, Denso will collaborate with a curated network of India’s most innovative automotive startups to generate ideas, address complex challenges, and conduct a targeted search for solutions aligned with its vision of next-generation and intelligent automotive technologies, the release said.

With a focus on fostering local innovation, Denso will participate in mentorship programmes led by T-Hub, where its leadership will share insights on global industry trends while gaining fresh perspectives from Indian entrepreneurs exploring pioneering solutions, it added.

Sridhar Babu welcomed the collaboration and said Telangana is swiftly emerging as a key player in India’s automotive industry, backed by substantial investments and a robust, innovation-driven ecosystem.

The state boasts a strong presence of automotive design, semiconductor, and sensor engineering companies, which are vital for fostering the growth of the automotive industry, the minister said.

T-Hub’s Interim CEO, Sujit Jagirdar, said this partnership highlights the state’s capability to attract and support global automotive leaders, providing a platform for them to co-create impactful solutions with local startups that cater to India’s unique automotive landscape.

Yasuhiro Iida said this strategic collaboration highlights Denso’s commitment to advancing innovation and nurturing local talent in India’s automotive ecosystem, adding that the support will include access to R&D resources and technical expertise, empowering these startups to scale successfully. PTI VVK GDK VVK SSK KH