Telangana to develop next phase of 'Genome Valley' with Rs 2,000 Cr investment: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be taking up the next phase of 'Genome Valley', the country's first organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities here with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in 300 acres of land, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at BioAsia 2024, a healthcare and life sciences annual event, Reddy said the government is also planning to develop ten "Pharma Villages" in the state which will have an investment potential of Rs one lakh crore.

"I am announcing here to establish the next phase of Genome Valley in 300 acres of land with Rs 2,000 crore of investment," he added.

He further said the Pharma Villages will have the potential to generate five lakh jobs after they are established.

Reddy said the government has also identified clusters for Greenfield Integrated Pharma Villages in Vikarabad, Medak, and Nalgonda, all three different areas of Telangana for infrastructure and investment.

According to him, the state government attracted over Rs 40,000 crore investments in the recently held World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state government will soon come out with a Lifesciences Policy.