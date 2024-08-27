Telangana to organise ‘Global AI Summit’ on Sept 5 and 6

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Telangana Global AI Summit, being organised by the state government will be held on September 5 and 6 here, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

As an industry partner, HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) is working closely with the government and other industry bodies to ensure the summit’s success, he said, addressing a press conference.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential for creating inclusive solutions, and our government is committed to fostering collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive significant positive societal impact," he said.

Telangana is well-equipped to achieve these goals. However, with great power comes great responsibility. As AI is leveraged, it must be ensured that it serves humanity with fairness, transparency, and accountability, he further said.

Babu said the state government is planning to set up an "AI City" in 200 acres of land at the city outskirts.