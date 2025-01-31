Telangana tops in own tax revenue during Apr-Nov last year: Economic Survey

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Telangana is the frontrunner with 88 per cent in own tax revenue (OTR) between April - November last year followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86 per cent each, Economic Survey 2024-25 said on Friday.

Telangana is among the top three states in terms of high irrigation coverage of their gross cropped area with 86 per cent. Punjab tops the chart with 98 per cent followed by Haryana-94 per cent, the survey said.

“For 15 states, OTR accounted for more than half of their total tax receipts, the highest being Telangana at 88 per cent, followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86 per cent each,” it said.

The Economic Survey cited WE Hub - The Women Entrepreneurs Hub in Hyderabad as “a good example” from the state on how the support of the government can help women's entrepreneurship flourish.

WE Hub was started with the mission to ensure that all women entrepreneurs in the country have access to technical, financial, governmental, and policy support required to start up, scale up, sustain, and accelerate with global market access.

It has raised Rs 177 crore in funding. As many as 6376 start-ups and SMEs have been incubated engaging around 7828 entrepreneurs since inception, it said. PTI GDK ROH