Telangana trade bodies welcome Union Budget, call it progressive

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the state chapter of CII on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 describing it a progressive one.

Sai D Prasad, Chairman, CII Telangana and Executive Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd in a statement said the Budget will accelerate India’s economic growth and will strengthen labour intensive economy.

He also said that decreasing the tax burden on the middle class will increase consumption, and increased expenditure on urban infrastructure will attract more investments.

He also termed the budget as agriculture and MSMEs friendly budget and many proposed interventions will give a fillip to entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

Suresh Kumar Singhal, President of FTCCI said the budget is a friendly one to industry, common people and salaried.

“It is an all-stakeholders friendly, positive, progressive, development-oriented budget,” Singhal said in a separate statement.

The proposed new Income Tax Bill which would be launched in the next two weeks is the long pending one and is the need of the hour as it is expected to simplify many things both for taxpayers and tax administrators, he added. PTI GDK ROH